2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on large corner lot with fenced in back yard with a large deck. This tin-roofed home offers a third bonus area that could be used as a 3rd bedroom, office, den, or guest room. There is full sized washer sand dryer inside. Location is close to world class beaches, shopping, dining, hospitals, pro sporting events, parks, recreation, everything Florida has to offer. Lawn maintenance is included!!