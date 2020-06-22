3553 CENTER CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard parking

Rare opportunity to rent in Harbor Hills. This home has been recently beautifully remodeled! A spacious open floor plan and updated kitchen with center island with soft closing drawers and stainless steal appliances. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom. The split-bedroom plan provides privacy for the large master bedroom, which includes walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, and French doors leading to access to your own private courtyard. Brand new laminate flooring in all bedrooms, Newer double pane insulated vinyl windows, brand new central AC installed late 2017. Extra large inside utility room with washer/dryer hookup provides for extra storage. The large enclosed rear porch/Florida Room offers plenty of room for additional living and dining space, and the covered carport leads to rear entry door. Located on a small quiet cul-de-sac. This home is conveniently located minutes away from our beautiful beaches, Anona Elementary School, many near by restaurants and shopping centers, and walk Largo Medical Center. Pet friendly owner, non-refundable pet fee required based on number and size of pets, no aggressive breed dogs.