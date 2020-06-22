All apartments in Largo
3553 CENTER CIRCLE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM

3553 CENTER CIRCLE

3553 Center Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3553 Center Circle, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
Rare opportunity to rent in Harbor Hills. This home has been recently beautifully remodeled! A spacious open floor plan and updated kitchen with center island with soft closing drawers and stainless steal appliances. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom. The split-bedroom plan provides privacy for the large master bedroom, which includes walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, and French doors leading to access to your own private courtyard. Brand new laminate flooring in all bedrooms, Newer double pane insulated vinyl windows, brand new central AC installed late 2017. Extra large inside utility room with washer/dryer hookup provides for extra storage. The large enclosed rear porch/Florida Room offers plenty of room for additional living and dining space, and the covered carport leads to rear entry door. Located on a small quiet cul-de-sac. This home is conveniently located minutes away from our beautiful beaches, Anona Elementary School, many near by restaurants and shopping centers, and walk Largo Medical Center. Pet friendly owner, non-refundable pet fee required based on number and size of pets, no aggressive breed dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3553 CENTER CIRCLE have any available units?
3553 CENTER CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 3553 CENTER CIRCLE have?
Some of 3553 CENTER CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3553 CENTER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3553 CENTER CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3553 CENTER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3553 CENTER CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 3553 CENTER CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3553 CENTER CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 3553 CENTER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3553 CENTER CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3553 CENTER CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3553 CENTER CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3553 CENTER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3553 CENTER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3553 CENTER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3553 CENTER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3553 CENTER CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3553 CENTER CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
