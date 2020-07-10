3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 1/2 duplex features bright kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances. Comfort living with the open concept living room/dining room combo with doors leading to your private screened in back patio and NEW fenced in back yard. No carpet and tile is in all rooms except Master that has laminate flooring. There is ample parking for you and your guest. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, beaches, airports and more. Call for you showing, this one will go QUICKLY!