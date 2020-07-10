All apartments in Largo
3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE
3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE

3369 Barnsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3369 Barnsdale Drive, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 1/2 duplex features bright kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances. Comfort living with the open concept living room/dining room combo with doors leading to your private screened in back patio and NEW fenced in back yard. No carpet and tile is in all rooms except Master that has laminate flooring. There is ample parking for you and your guest. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, beaches, airports and more. Call for you showing, this one will go QUICKLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE have any available units?
3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3369 BARNSDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

