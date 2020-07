Amenities

Great location. Close to all major shopping and bus stops. 1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent. Has an enclised patio. Water, trash, internet and basic cable. Tenant pays electric and will need renters insurance which is about $20 monthly..community offers a pool with clubhouse. All room sizes are estimated. Unit is vacant now and now ready.Please measure for accuracy.