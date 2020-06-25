All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 255 14TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
255 14TH STREET NW
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

255 14TH STREET NW

255 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

255 14th Street Northwest, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern, spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath apartment with 1 car garage!
New carpet, fresh paint.
Located in northwest Largo--just minutes to beaches, right off of West Bay Drive near the Largo Medical Center. This unit is located on the second floor of a small, beautiful, four unit complex, and each unit has it's OWN PRIVATE GARAGE with electric garage door opener.
It has central heat and air conditioning, a fully equipped kitchen and a stackable WASHER/DRYER is INCLUDED!!!
At $1050.00 per month with water/sewer/trash, lawncare, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and private one car garage INCLUDED, you won't find much that compares!
AVAILABLE NOW!
No smoking
No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 14TH STREET NW have any available units?
255 14TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 255 14TH STREET NW have?
Some of 255 14TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 14TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
255 14TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 14TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 255 14TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 255 14TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 255 14TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 255 14TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 14TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 14TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 255 14TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 255 14TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 255 14TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 255 14TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 14TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 14TH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 255 14TH STREET NW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg