2401 Margolin Lane

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

Welcome to our humble abode that we call, Paradise. The property is 5000sf - 4 bed - 3 bath (however can sleep 15+) - 2 car garage on 2.1 acres with in ground pool, tennis court, gazebo and privacy.

Upscale contemporary one of a kind with a Vineyard feel, new imported South friendly clay barrel tile roof and new clay brick driveway with travertine pavers around pool area with lights, new gazebo.- Wooded Lot on 2.1 acres at End of Cul de Sac -Fabulous Kitchen - Just minutes from the beaches/downtown St. Petersburg with a hopping nightlife, the Vinoy Hotel, sailboats, with many art galleries, shops, theater and restaurants with views of the Bay, plus city of Tampa with two fabulous malls for shopping (International and West shore plaza) wonderful location for delightful restaurants and fine dining cuisine close to the Straz theater downtown with many Broadway shows. Such diversity you can have everything you want!!!