2401 Margolin Lane
2401 Margolin Lane

2401 Margolin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Margolin Lane, Largo, FL 33764

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Welcome to our humble abode that we call, Paradise. The property is 5000sf - 4 bed - 3 bath (however can sleep 15+) - 2 car garage on 2.1 acres with in ground pool, tennis court, gazebo and privacy.
Upscale contemporary one of a kind with a Vineyard feel, new imported South friendly clay barrel tile roof and new clay brick driveway with travertine pavers around pool area with lights, new gazebo.- Wooded Lot on 2.1 acres at End of Cul de Sac -Fabulous Kitchen - Just minutes from the beaches/downtown St. Petersburg with a hopping nightlife, the Vinoy Hotel, sailboats, with many art galleries, shops, theater and restaurants with views of the Bay, plus city of Tampa with two fabulous malls for shopping (International and West shore plaza) wonderful location for delightful restaurants and fine dining cuisine close to the Straz theater downtown with many Broadway shows. Such diversity you can have everything you want!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Margolin Lane have any available units?
2401 Margolin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2401 Margolin Lane have?
Some of 2401 Margolin Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Margolin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Margolin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Margolin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Margolin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 2401 Margolin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Margolin Lane offers parking.
Does 2401 Margolin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Margolin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Margolin Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2401 Margolin Lane has a pool.
Does 2401 Margolin Lane have accessible units?
No, 2401 Margolin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Margolin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Margolin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 Margolin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 Margolin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
