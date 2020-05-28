All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 2335 KILGORE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
2335 KILGORE DRIVE
Last updated April 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

2335 KILGORE DRIVE

2335 Kilgore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2335 Kilgore Drive, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 minutes to Belleair causeway/10 minutes to Clearwater Beach-GORGEOUS REMODEL-Corner Lot-Privacy fenced-Single family 3/2/2 Split-Plan block home in the Much Sought After area of Belleair Bluffs and Largo. NEW Roof-NEW Kitchen-NEW CABINETS-NEW Stainless Steel APPLIANCES.. You will Love this extremely large kitchen with an abundance of cabinets -NEW Interior paint-NEW Floors-New Doors-NEW Door Hardware-New Fixtures-NEW garage door-NEW Exterior paint-NEW Windows--NEW PVC fencing-.. the 3rd bedroom is so versatile you can use it as an office or another living room. A BEAUTIFUL Clean and updated Home with just about NEW everything CENTRALLY LOCATED Just 1 minute to Belleair Causeway where you can launch your boat or Fish or just a 10 minute drive to Clearwater Beach the #1 voted Beach or a straight drive just 30 minutes to the Tampa International airport..Belleair Bluffs offers Top restaurants, KHawa Coffee, Maggie Mae's Breakfast,Publix grocery,Walgreens all within walking distance. No smoking-Lawn and Pest Control included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 KILGORE DRIVE have any available units?
2335 KILGORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2335 KILGORE DRIVE have?
Some of 2335 KILGORE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 KILGORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2335 KILGORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 KILGORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2335 KILGORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 2335 KILGORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2335 KILGORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2335 KILGORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 KILGORE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 KILGORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2335 KILGORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2335 KILGORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2335 KILGORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 KILGORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 KILGORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2335 KILGORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2335 KILGORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg