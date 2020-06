Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Great Newly Updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 269534



This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Duplex is approximately 1100 Square Feet and is located in a Quiet Neighborhood with a Great Layout! This unit features:



-Large Bedrooms

-Master Bedroom

-Updated Kitchen

-New Flooring

-Washer/Dryer Hookups

-Central A/C

-Small Fenced Back Yard



*This property rents for $1,500/month with a $1,600 Security Deposit.



Please contact our office for more information and to schedule a viewing at 727-347-7620.



Gatewood Dr. is located off West Bay Dr. & Behind 20th St. SW

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269534

