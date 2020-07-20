1931 Patlin Cir N

Amenities
Coming Soon! Available June 1st. Property is occupied, please respect tenants privacy.
Very nice, well kept house in convenient location. The house was fully remodeled two years ago, with new roof, all interior tile and carpet, new kitchen, new bathroom, etc. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath house has a fenced back yard and is pet-friendly. One car garage, inside laundry room. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Large main room and open floor plan. Safe, quiet neighborhood.
(RLNE2333019)