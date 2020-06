Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully remodeled cozy Single Family Home with large yard including Orange, Mango, Loquat and Pink Lemon trees! Close proximity to Taylor Park and the Pinellas Trail. Room sizes (3rd bedroom) is best suited as an office/utility room with washer & dryer hookups (Washer and dryer included!) and water heater in the closet. 2 pets permitted ONLY.