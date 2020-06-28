All apartments in Largo
1871 TROPIC BOULEVARD N
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

1871 TROPIC BOULEVARD N

1871 Tropic Boulevard North · No Longer Available
Location

1871 Tropic Boulevard North, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate and charming this home features a newer kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a convenient inside utility room and a renovated bathroom. The large family room boasts a wood burning fireplace with French doors leading out to the spacious fenced yard. Beautiful wood parquet floors throughout. High and dry location - not in an evacuation area. Located near Largo Medical Center & The Pinellas Trail. Just a short drive to our beautiful beaches & only a mile to the boat ramps at Belleair causeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

