1871 TROPIC BOULEVARD N

Amenities
Immaculate and charming this home features a newer kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a convenient inside utility room and a renovated bathroom. The large family room boasts a wood burning fireplace with French doors leading out to the spacious fenced yard. Beautiful wood parquet floors throughout. High and dry location - not in an evacuation area. Located near Largo Medical Center & The Pinellas Trail. Just a short drive to our beautiful beaches & only a mile to the boat ramps at Belleair causeway.