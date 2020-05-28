1859 Paradise Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 06/15/20 Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms single-family home with attached 2 car garage in a great community.



Open floor plan with lots of natural light and windows. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The kitchen is equipped with countertop space, cabinets, a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.

This unit also includes air-conditioner, ceiling fan, washer and dryer, electric heating system, a beautiful patio and porch, and garage.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



