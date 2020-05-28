1859 Paradise Ln

Amenities
Available 06/15/20 Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms single-family home with attached 2 car garage in a great community.
Open floor plan with lots of natural light and windows. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The kitchen is equipped with countertop space, cabinets, a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.
This unit also includes air-conditioner, ceiling fan, washer and dryer, electric heating system, a beautiful patio and porch, and garage.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5793705)