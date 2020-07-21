1701 MADRID DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carport range refrigerator

You couldn’t ask for a rental in a better location. Conveniently located, just a short distance to Pinellas Trail, Beaches, Restaurants and plenty of shopping. Lots of room in this 1400 plus square foot 3 bedroom/2 bath home. The master bath has a step in shower and the guest bath a full tub for the little ones. The carport will keep your car out of the sun and you have a spacious indoor laundry room. The backyard is ideal for entertaining and gives children and pets plenty of room to roam.