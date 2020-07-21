All apartments in Largo
Last updated September 21 2019 at 11:13 AM

1701 MADRID DRIVE

1701 Madrid Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Madrid Drive, Largo, FL 33778

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You couldn’t ask for a rental in a better location. Conveniently located, just a short distance to Pinellas Trail, Beaches, Restaurants and plenty of shopping. Lots of room in this 1400 plus square foot 3 bedroom/2 bath home. The master bath has a step in shower and the guest bath a full tub for the little ones. The carport will keep your car out of the sun and you have a spacious indoor laundry room. The backyard is ideal for entertaining and gives children and pets plenty of room to roam.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 MADRID DRIVE have any available units?
1701 MADRID DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1701 MADRID DRIVE have?
Some of 1701 MADRID DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 MADRID DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1701 MADRID DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 MADRID DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 MADRID DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1701 MADRID DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1701 MADRID DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1701 MADRID DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 MADRID DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 MADRID DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1701 MADRID DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1701 MADRID DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1701 MADRID DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 MADRID DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 MADRID DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 MADRID DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 MADRID DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
