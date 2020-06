Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This spacious home is very well maintained. It has a split bedroom floor plan in addition to a separate living room AND a large great room/tv room. It also has a very large Florida room across the back of the home with easy access to the fenced back yard and brand new pool. This home sits on an extra large corner lot in a desirable neighborhood with easy access to restaurants, shopping and parks. The best part, the

beach is only about 15 minutes away!