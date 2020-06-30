1603 jefferson ave 3

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Tara gardens - Property Id: 150554



Tara Gardens is a wonderful place for you. Comfortably located in Largo's 33770 area, our community gives you a variety of nearby highlights to indulge in. We showcase 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Our selection of amenities and features is too good to miss. Enjoy smoke-free apartments, wash your clothes at the on-site laundry, and email, surf and work with access to hi-speed internet.

1630 Jefferson ave, largo, fl



Call me at (813) 519-3399) if you have any questions

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150554p

Property Id 150554



(RLNE5184329)