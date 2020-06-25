All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 1560 Simmons Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
1560 Simmons Drive
Last updated April 28 2019 at 3:53 AM

1560 Simmons Drive

1560 Simmons Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1560 Simmons Drive, Largo, FL 33756

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home! This updated and maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home is ready to be yours! Home features a split floor plan, wood burning fireplace and an expansive pool patio for entertaining. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless deep basin sink, tile back-splash and a plethora of cabinet storage. Master bedroom features direct access to both pool and garage. Bathrooms are updated with high quality accents including granite counters. Relax in your pebble-tec saltwater pool and enjoy the view from inside your screen enclosed patio! Home is clean and well maintained including an updated electrical panel and fresh interior/exterior paint. Home sits near beautiful Eagle Lake Park along with shopping, local schools and beaches. Schedule your private showing today to see the true value of this home!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 Simmons Drive have any available units?
1560 Simmons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1560 Simmons Drive have?
Some of 1560 Simmons Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 Simmons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1560 Simmons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 Simmons Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 Simmons Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1560 Simmons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1560 Simmons Drive offers parking.
Does 1560 Simmons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 Simmons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 Simmons Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1560 Simmons Drive has a pool.
Does 1560 Simmons Drive have accessible units?
No, 1560 Simmons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 Simmons Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 Simmons Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1560 Simmons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1560 Simmons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg