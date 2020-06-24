All apartments in Largo
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:44 PM

Location

14875 Cromwell Drive, Largo, FL 33771
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Florida ranch style home sits on a corner fenced lot within walking distance of Frontier Elementary School. It features wood-look tile flooring throughout, three bedrooms (split plan), 2 baths. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and French doors leading to a large screened porch. Bathrooms have updated vanities. You'll enter through the front foyer into the living - dining area. The kitchen then opens to the family room with French doors to a large screened porch. There is an inside utility and an attached two car garage with remote. The location is perfect for Tampa/ St. Pete commuters and zoned for Frontier Elementary School, Fitzgerald Middle and Pinellas Park High. Medium size pet (up to 35 lbs) will be considered with required pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE have any available units?
14875 CROMWELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE have?
Some of 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14875 CROMWELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14875 CROMWELL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

