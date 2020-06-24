14875 CROMWELL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This Florida ranch style home sits on a corner fenced lot within walking distance of Frontier Elementary School. It features wood-look tile flooring throughout, three bedrooms (split plan), 2 baths. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and French doors leading to a large screened porch. Bathrooms have updated vanities. You'll enter through the front foyer into the living - dining area. The kitchen then opens to the family room with French doors to a large screened porch. There is an inside utility and an attached two car garage with remote. The location is perfect for Tampa/ St. Pete commuters and zoned for Frontier Elementary School, Fitzgerald Middle and Pinellas Park High. Medium size pet (up to 35 lbs) will be considered with required pet fee.