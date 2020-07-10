14865 Hidden Oaks Cir

Amenities

Gorgeous 3/2 Pool Home in Clearwater!! Open and inviting home that offers plenty of archways, plant shelves not to mention plenty of windows taking advantage of the natural sunlight. Upon entrance of the home is a den/office/ or media room for family enjoyment. Admire your beautifully glowing wood flooring as well as easy to clean tile throughout this magnificent home with its bright and cheery interior as well as the cathedral ceilings adding additional roominess. Abundance of storage and counter space available to prepare the family meals with a quaint sitting area in the kitchen. Your breakfast bar overlooks the beautiful dining room area as well as the living room area. Master bedroom is fit for a king with its own bathroom! Dual sinks with a standalone shower and garden style tub meant to soak the days worries away. Enjoy your private entrance to the pool deck!!. The remaining bedrooms and closet are almost as spacious as the master bedroom and share a full hallway bathroom. Laundry closet offers a full-size washer and dryer for your use. Attached 2 car garage offers additional storage if needed. Lawn and pool care are included in this monthly rental. This fenced oasis in Clearwater will not last long!! The neighborhood is convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants, and the beaches. You can see the elementary school from the neighborhood and there is a walking bridge that goes from the neighborhood directly to the school (Frontier Elementary). The neighborhood has a community playground and sits on a dead end street so there is no through traffic. Available 5/13/2019.



