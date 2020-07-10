All apartments in Largo
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

14865 Hidden Oaks Cir

14865 Hidden Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14865 Hidden Oaks Circle, Largo, FL 33764
Hidden Oaks Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8113e3002b ----
Gorgeous 3/2 Pool Home in Clearwater!! Open and inviting home that offers plenty of archways, plant shelves not to mention plenty of windows taking advantage of the natural sunlight. Upon entrance of the home is a den/office/ or media room for family enjoyment. Admire your beautifully glowing wood flooring as well as easy to clean tile throughout this magnificent home with its bright and cheery interior as well as the cathedral ceilings adding additional roominess. Abundance of storage and counter space available to prepare the family meals with a quaint sitting area in the kitchen. Your breakfast bar overlooks the beautiful dining room area as well as the living room area. Master bedroom is fit for a king with its own bathroom! Dual sinks with a standalone shower and garden style tub meant to soak the days worries away. Enjoy your private entrance to the pool deck!!. The remaining bedrooms and closet are almost as spacious as the master bedroom and share a full hallway bathroom. Laundry closet offers a full-size washer and dryer for your use. Attached 2 car garage offers additional storage if needed. Lawn and pool care are included in this monthly rental. This fenced oasis in Clearwater will not last long!! The neighborhood is convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants, and the beaches. You can see the elementary school from the neighborhood and there is a walking bridge that goes from the neighborhood directly to the school (Frontier Elementary). The neighborhood has a community playground and sits on a dead end street so there is no through traffic. Available 5/13/2019.

Carpet
Ceramic Tile
Fenced
Garage
Hoa
Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent
Patio Covered
Pet Restrictions
Pets Allowed
Pool
Pool Care Included In Rent
Vaulted Ceilings
Washer/Dryer In Unit
Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir have any available units?
14865 Hidden Oaks Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir have?
Some of 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir currently offering any rent specials?
14865 Hidden Oaks Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir is pet friendly.
Does 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir offer parking?
Yes, 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir offers parking.
Does 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir have a pool?
Yes, 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir has a pool.
Does 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir have accessible units?
No, 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14865 Hidden Oaks Cir has units with air conditioning.

