Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

14160 VALENTINE TRAIL

14160 Valentine Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14160 Valentine Trail, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Largo 3BR/2BA Ranch home on 17,084 sq ft lot. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters. Converted garage boasts large bonus room and master bedroom with en suite bath. The screened in porch overlooks the large back yard. Exterior patio for great BBQ's. Convenient location to shopping and the beaches. Offered as an annual rental with first and last month's rent required along with security deposit and successful background check ($35/person). Small pets allowed (breed restrictions) with non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL have any available units?
14160 VALENTINE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL have?
Some of 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
14160 VALENTINE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL have a pool?
No, 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 14160 VALENTINE TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

