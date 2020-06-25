14160 VALENTINE TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Largo 3BR/2BA Ranch home on 17,084 sq ft lot. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters. Converted garage boasts large bonus room and master bedroom with en suite bath. The screened in porch overlooks the large back yard. Exterior patio for great BBQ's. Convenient location to shopping and the beaches. Offered as an annual rental with first and last month's rent required along with security deposit and successful background check ($35/person). Small pets allowed (breed restrictions) with non-refundable pet deposit.