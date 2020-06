Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool

Great location. Close to everything you need, even the beautiful sandy beaches. With everything being so close, you do not have to worry about public transportation.

This corner unit, which gives it more privacy, has been well taken care of. Very spacious and with a lot of natural light.

Beautiful green areas to stroll around , before or after your swim.

The building also has elevators and laundry facilities.

Come live the Florida life style