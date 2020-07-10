13747 Anona Heights Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IS MINUTES FROM THE BEACH AND ALL OF LIFE'S CONVENIENCES. THE HOME FEATURES WOOD PLANK STYLE PORCELAIN TILE, UPDATED KITCHEN, LARGE FENCED YARD WITH SCREENED BRICK PAVER LANAI, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, SPLIT PLAN GREAT FOR PRIVACY, 2 LIVING AREAS, AND MORE! PETS WELCOMED UPON OWNER'S APPROVAL. CALL 727-888-5225 FOR SHOWINGS
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.