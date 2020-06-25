13305 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW

13305 Whispering Palms Place Southwest, Largo, FL 33774
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Location location location beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo less than 2 miles from the beach. Come home relax kick off your shoes on your back patio and enjoy the few or relax at the newly remodeled community pool and recently replaces roofs. All measurements are estimated please measure for accuracy. AVAILABLE NOW!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
