1324 Rosery Road Northeast
Last updated May 7 2019 at 3:54 AM

1324 Rosery Road Northeast

1324 Rosery Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pool home with 2 bd, 2 ba, 2 car garage, enclosed lanai and fenced backyard; hurry to make this yours. Features eat in kitchen area and gas fireplace in the living room, washer and dryer included. New wood type floors installed in kitchen, lanai and main bathroom. Second bathroom is located in garage with lots of potential and possible opportunity to enclose garage to create third bedroom/master suite. Close to shopping, schools, medical care and transportation and just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico and beaches with short commute to Tampa and St. Pete airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Rosery Road Northeast have any available units?
1324 Rosery Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1324 Rosery Road Northeast have?
Some of 1324 Rosery Road Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Rosery Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Rosery Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Rosery Road Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 Rosery Road Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1324 Rosery Road Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Rosery Road Northeast offers parking.
Does 1324 Rosery Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1324 Rosery Road Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Rosery Road Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 1324 Rosery Road Northeast has a pool.
Does 1324 Rosery Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1324 Rosery Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Rosery Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Rosery Road Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Rosery Road Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 Rosery Road Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
