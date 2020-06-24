1324 Rosery Road Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pool home with 2 bd, 2 ba, 2 car garage, enclosed lanai and fenced backyard; hurry to make this yours. Features eat in kitchen area and gas fireplace in the living room, washer and dryer included. New wood type floors installed in kitchen, lanai and main bathroom. Second bathroom is located in garage with lots of potential and possible opportunity to enclose garage to create third bedroom/master suite. Close to shopping, schools, medical care and transportation and just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico and beaches with short commute to Tampa and St. Pete airports.



Listing Courtesy Of PREFERRED PROPERTY ASSOC INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.