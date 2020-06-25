All apartments in Largo
Last updated May 1 2019

12732 138th St N

12732 138th St N · No Longer Available
Location

12732 138th St N, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy the East West breezes from this attractive 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage ranch style home. This happy home has the desirable split bedroom floor plan. The Living and Dining Rooms are open to the Kitchen and are adjacent to the large west facing screen enclosed porch and pool sized backyard. This centrally located neighborhood is called Grove Lake Manor. At the end of this street is a cul-du-sac that fronts on the lake. Close to schools, shopping and beautiful Indian Rocks Beach. Welcome Home to fun in the sun in this well priced home!

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12732 138th St N have any available units?
12732 138th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 12732 138th St N have?
Some of 12732 138th St N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12732 138th St N currently offering any rent specials?
12732 138th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12732 138th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 12732 138th St N is pet friendly.
Does 12732 138th St N offer parking?
Yes, 12732 138th St N offers parking.
Does 12732 138th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12732 138th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12732 138th St N have a pool?
Yes, 12732 138th St N has a pool.
Does 12732 138th St N have accessible units?
No, 12732 138th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 12732 138th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 12732 138th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12732 138th St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 12732 138th St N does not have units with air conditioning.
