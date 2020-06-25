12732 138th St N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy the East West breezes from this attractive 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage ranch style home. This happy home has the desirable split bedroom floor plan. The Living and Dining Rooms are open to the Kitchen and are adjacent to the large west facing screen enclosed porch and pool sized backyard. This centrally located neighborhood is called Grove Lake Manor. At the end of this street is a cul-du-sac that fronts on the lake. Close to schools, shopping and beautiful Indian Rocks Beach. Welcome Home to fun in the sun in this well priced home!



Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL



