12651 Seminole Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors carport pool clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

Very Spacious 2 bedroom 1 and 1/5 bath Mobile home with extra den or office in an over 55 community with one person can be over 45. No pets. Large bay window in very bright kitchen and large open living room with foyer. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and countertops

Fully equipped. Unit is furnished or unfurnished

All hardwood floors and utility shed with washer and dryer. Pointe West is a very desirable mobile home park on Lake Seminole with heated pool, clubhouse, fishing and boating.

Call Dianne for viewing 727 272 5331