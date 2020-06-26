All apartments in Largo
12651 Seminole Blvd

12651 Seminole Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

12651 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL 33778

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Very Spacious 2 bedroom 1 and 1/5 bath Mobile home with extra den or office in an over 55 community with one person can be over 45. No pets. Large bay window in very bright kitchen and large open living room with foyer. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and countertops
Fully equipped. Unit is furnished or unfurnished
All hardwood floors and utility shed with washer and dryer. Pointe West is a very desirable mobile home park on Lake Seminole with heated pool, clubhouse, fishing and boating.
Call Dianne for viewing 727 272 5331

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12651 Seminole Blvd have any available units?
12651 Seminole Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 12651 Seminole Blvd have?
Some of 12651 Seminole Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12651 Seminole Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12651 Seminole Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12651 Seminole Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 12651 Seminole Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 12651 Seminole Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 12651 Seminole Blvd offers parking.
Does 12651 Seminole Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12651 Seminole Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12651 Seminole Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 12651 Seminole Blvd has a pool.
Does 12651 Seminole Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12651 Seminole Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12651 Seminole Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12651 Seminole Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12651 Seminole Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12651 Seminole Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
