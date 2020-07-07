All apartments in Largo
12300 145TH LANE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

12300 145TH LANE

12300 145th Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

12300 145th Lane North, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What an awesome location if you are looking to be close to the beach. This is a super nice 1,660 SF 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage and the yard is fully fenced with a shed for storage. Nice size screen room with a Jacuzzi. King size master bedroom that has a large walk in closet, bath with a nice size walk in shower and sliders to the screen porch area/Jacuzzi. The kitchen has newer appliances, a new kitchen sink/faucets and a bar area for your stools. The family room is next to the kitchen and has a wood burning fireplace. You have a double garage with a washer and dryer and room for storage too. Second bath has a tub shower combo. Lots of closet space throughout. What a great community and its close to the beach which is a huge plus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12300 145TH LANE have any available units?
12300 145TH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 12300 145TH LANE have?
Some of 12300 145TH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12300 145TH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12300 145TH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12300 145TH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12300 145TH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 12300 145TH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12300 145TH LANE offers parking.
Does 12300 145TH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12300 145TH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12300 145TH LANE have a pool?
No, 12300 145TH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12300 145TH LANE have accessible units?
No, 12300 145TH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12300 145TH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12300 145TH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12300 145TH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12300 145TH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

