12300 145TH LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

What an awesome location if you are looking to be close to the beach. This is a super nice 1,660 SF 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage and the yard is fully fenced with a shed for storage. Nice size screen room with a Jacuzzi. King size master bedroom that has a large walk in closet, bath with a nice size walk in shower and sliders to the screen porch area/Jacuzzi. The kitchen has newer appliances, a new kitchen sink/faucets and a bar area for your stools. The family room is next to the kitchen and has a wood burning fireplace. You have a double garage with a washer and dryer and room for storage too. Second bath has a tub shower combo. Lots of closet space throughout. What a great community and its close to the beach which is a huge plus.