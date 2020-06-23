1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with great view over lake to the 18th hole on East Bay Country Club. Condo is very well maintained with assigned parking spot close to private and secured elevator. Condo shows light and bright and offers tile and wood laminate flooring, raised panel cabinetry, eat-in kitchen, walk in closets, split plan, inside laundry and large screened patio. Lovely club house and pool just steps away. Enjoy a wonderful lifestyle convenient to major access roads to Tampa and St Pete airports, shopping, and restaurants. Gorgeous beaches are just minutes away. Available now.