All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE
Last updated May 18 2020 at 9:55 AM

1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE

1200 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1200 Country Club Drive, Largo, FL 33771
East Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with great view over lake to the 18th hole on East Bay Country Club. Condo is very well maintained with assigned parking spot close to private and secured elevator. Condo shows light and bright and offers tile and wood laminate flooring, raised panel cabinetry, eat-in kitchen, walk in closets, split plan, inside laundry and large screened patio. Lovely club house and pool just steps away. Enjoy a wonderful lifestyle convenient to major access roads to Tampa and St Pete airports, shopping, and restaurants. Gorgeous beaches are just minutes away. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have any available units?
1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have?
Some of 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg