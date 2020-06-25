All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 11440 130TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
11440 130TH AVENUE
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:25 AM

11440 130TH AVENUE

11440 130th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11440 130th Avenue, Largo, FL 33778

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated and Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Pool Home Available Immediately!!! This Spacious Home offers an Open Split Floor Plan, Updated Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Closet Pantry, Plenty of Work Space to prepare Meals, Dining Room with French Doors to the Florida Room, Spacious Living Room, Master Bedroom with Updated Master Bath and step in Shower, Walk-in Closet, Inside Laundry Room, Two Car Garage, In-Ground Pool (recently resurfaced), Fenced Yard with Gazebo on a Corner Lot. One Pet on Approval Basis only with Non-Refundable Pet Fee. Lawn Care and Pool Maintenance included. First, Last, Security Deposit and Renter's Insurance Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11440 130TH AVENUE have any available units?
11440 130TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 11440 130TH AVENUE have?
Some of 11440 130TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11440 130TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11440 130TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11440 130TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11440 130TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 11440 130TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11440 130TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11440 130TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11440 130TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11440 130TH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 11440 130TH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 11440 130TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11440 130TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11440 130TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11440 130TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11440 130TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11440 130TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg