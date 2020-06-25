11440 130TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Updated and Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Pool Home Available Immediately!!! This Spacious Home offers an Open Split Floor Plan, Updated Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Closet Pantry, Plenty of Work Space to prepare Meals, Dining Room with French Doors to the Florida Room, Spacious Living Room, Master Bedroom with Updated Master Bath and step in Shower, Walk-in Closet, Inside Laundry Room, Two Car Garage, In-Ground Pool (recently resurfaced), Fenced Yard with Gazebo on a Corner Lot. One Pet on Approval Basis only with Non-Refundable Pet Fee. Lawn Care and Pool Maintenance included. First, Last, Security Deposit and Renter's Insurance Required.