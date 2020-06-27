11201 122nd Ave Apt 170

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Second floor 1 bedroom condo for rent - Centrally located 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with update kitchen and stainless steel appliances, tile and hardwood flooring complex has 2 pools. bonus room for office, back screened balcony over looks lake also short walk to the pool. Landscaping,Basic cable,water, sewer and trash included. Washer and dryer in unit for convenience but not warranted.



rent $900.00

deposit $90.00



$50 per adult for Westcoast Management you can apply at wcmanagement.info

once approved then tenant would need to apply with the HOA

$100 for Shadow lake background check and Shadow Lake Condo application



(RLNE5087617)