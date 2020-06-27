All apartments in Largo
11201 122nd Ave Apt 170
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:09 AM

11201 122nd Ave Apt 170

11201 122nd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11201 122nd Ave, Largo, FL 33778

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Second floor 1 bedroom condo for rent - Centrally located 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with update kitchen and stainless steel appliances, tile and hardwood flooring complex has 2 pools. bonus room for office, back screened balcony over looks lake also short walk to the pool. Landscaping,Basic cable,water, sewer and trash included. Washer and dryer in unit for convenience but not warranted.

rent $900.00
deposit $90.00

$50 per adult for Westcoast Management you can apply at wcmanagement.info
once approved then tenant would need to apply with the HOA
$100 for Shadow lake background check and Shadow Lake Condo application

(RLNE5087617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 have any available units?
11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 have?
Some of 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 currently offering any rent specials?
11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 pet-friendly?
No, 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 offer parking?
No, 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 does not offer parking.
Does 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 have a pool?
Yes, 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 has a pool.
Does 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 have accessible units?
No, 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 does not have accessible units.
Does 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11201 122nd Ave Apt 170 does not have units with air conditioning.
