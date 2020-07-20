1110 16th Avenue Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a large Den/office home. It comes with a dramatic open airy floor plan with vaulted ceilings and good size bedrooms. The large living room with slider glass door opens to your patio for grilling and brings in a lot of natural light. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and next to the kitchen is the cozy dining room with a dining set in place and a big window. Both bathrooms are clean and have been updated, one of the bathrooms is on the master suite. Inside utility room with washer and dryer. The house features a New AC system installed a year ago, New Roof replaced on 2016. Freshly, and tasty exterior painted recently. Home is at the end of this street, corner lot with a brand new lawn/utility shed in the back of the property. This property is not in a flood zone and it is very nice and clean and ready to move into. Close to everything, a commuter's delight. Walking distance to Pinellas Trail. Minutes to the famous sandy beaches of Clearwater. A must see!



