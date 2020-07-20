All apartments in Largo
1110 16th Avenue Northwest

Location

1110 16th Avenue Northwest, Largo, FL 33756
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a large Den/office home. It comes with a dramatic open airy floor plan with vaulted ceilings and good size bedrooms. The large living room with slider glass door opens to your patio for grilling and brings in a lot of natural light. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and next to the kitchen is the cozy dining room with a dining set in place and a big window. Both bathrooms are clean and have been updated, one of the bathrooms is on the master suite. Inside utility room with washer and dryer. The house features a New AC system installed a year ago, New Roof replaced on 2016. Freshly, and tasty exterior painted recently. Home is at the end of this street, corner lot with a brand new lawn/utility shed in the back of the property. This property is not in a flood zone and it is very nice and clean and ready to move into. Close to everything, a commuter's delight. Walking distance to Pinellas Trail. Minutes to the famous sandy beaches of Clearwater. A must see!

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 16th Avenue Northwest have any available units?
1110 16th Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1110 16th Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 1110 16th Avenue Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 16th Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1110 16th Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 16th Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 16th Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1110 16th Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 1110 16th Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1110 16th Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 16th Avenue Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 16th Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 1110 16th Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1110 16th Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1110 16th Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 16th Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 16th Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 16th Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1110 16th Avenue Northwest has units with air conditioning.
