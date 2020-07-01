10535 WHITTINGTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

LOCATION, LUXURY, & LIFESTYLE in Whittington Court. The first-floor living room/dining room has Brazilian Cherry wood floors, volume ceilings, and a sliding glass door to the screened patio. The kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances. There’s also a small office with etched glass doors off the kitchen for your home office. Climb the solid wood stairs to three bedrooms. The master bedroom is quite large with an en suite bath to include separate shower from jetted tub, solid wood cabinets with granite and dual vanity sins, and a private water closet. The laundry room on the second floor includes the washer and dryer. Across the street is the community pool, his/her restrooms, clubhouse with a fitness center and social room. This gated community is very close to shopping, restaurants, and our beautiful sugar sand beaches.