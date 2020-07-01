All apartments in Largo
10535 WHITTINGTON COURT

Location

10535 Whitting Court, Largo, FL 33773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION, LUXURY, & LIFESTYLE in Whittington Court. The first-floor living room/dining room has Brazilian Cherry wood floors, volume ceilings, and a sliding glass door to the screened patio. The kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances. There’s also a small office with etched glass doors off the kitchen for your home office. Climb the solid wood stairs to three bedrooms. The master bedroom is quite large with an en suite bath to include separate shower from jetted tub, solid wood cabinets with granite and dual vanity sins, and a private water closet. The laundry room on the second floor includes the washer and dryer. Across the street is the community pool, his/her restrooms, clubhouse with a fitness center and social room. This gated community is very close to shopping, restaurants, and our beautiful sugar sand beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT have any available units?
10535 WHITTINGTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT have?
Some of 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10535 WHITTINGTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT offers parking.
Does 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT has a pool.
Does 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10535 WHITTINGTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

