Largo, FL
10475 WHITTINGTON COURT
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

10475 WHITTINGTON COURT

10475 Whittington Ct · No Longer Available
Location

10475 Whittington Ct, Largo, FL 33773

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Town Home. Located in the gated community of Whittington Court. Three bedroom, two and a half baths. Two car garage and screened Lanai. Open floor plan which looks out to the backyard. Tile floors throughout the first level. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets and granite. Living room/great room and dining room combination along with powder room on the first floor.

Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

Short drive to beaches, golfing and just minutes to I-275. Enjoy the community, pool, fitness center and club room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT have any available units?
10475 WHITTINGTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT have?
Some of 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10475 WHITTINGTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT offers parking.
Does 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT has a pool.
Does 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10475 WHITTINGTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
