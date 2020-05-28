10475 WHITTINGTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautiful Town Home. Located in the gated community of Whittington Court. Three bedroom, two and a half baths. Two car garage and screened Lanai. Open floor plan which looks out to the backyard. Tile floors throughout the first level. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets and granite. Living room/great room and dining room combination along with powder room on the first floor.



Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.



Short drive to beaches, golfing and just minutes to I-275. Enjoy the community, pool, fitness center and club room.