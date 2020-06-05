All apartments in Lantana
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

350 E Ocean Avenue

350 E Ocean Avenue
Location

350 E Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL 33462
Hypoluxo Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
In the exclusive Manalapan-Hypoluxo island community, you will enter a gated Tuscany inspired Intracoastal estate, beautifully appointed in Old World elegance. One of South Florida's most prestigious communities, the Island is tucked away between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway in a lush tree-canopied tropical landscape. This stunning waterfront estate provides all the luxuries of a private Mediterranean retreat.This stately Tuscan villa captures spectacular waterway views in a lushly landscaped setting. The Chicago brick circular driveway, conveniently appointed with an electric gate for security and privacy, creates an elegant Old World atmosphere, which continues throughoutYEARLY LEASE PRICING - SEASONAL PRICING HIGHER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 E Ocean Avenue have any available units?
350 E Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 350 E Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 350 E Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 E Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
350 E Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 E Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 350 E Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 350 E Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 350 E Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 350 E Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 E Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 E Ocean Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 350 E Ocean Avenue has a pool.
Does 350 E Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 350 E Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 350 E Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 E Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 E Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 E Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
