350 E Ocean Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

In the exclusive Manalapan-Hypoluxo island community, you will enter a gated Tuscany inspired Intracoastal estate, beautifully appointed in Old World elegance. One of South Florida's most prestigious communities, the Island is tucked away between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway in a lush tree-canopied tropical landscape. This stunning waterfront estate provides all the luxuries of a private Mediterranean retreat.This stately Tuscan villa captures spectacular waterway views in a lushly landscaped setting. The Chicago brick circular driveway, conveniently appointed with an electric gate for security and privacy, creates an elegant Old World atmosphere, which continues throughoutYEARLY LEASE PRICING - SEASONAL PRICING HIGHER