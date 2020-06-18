322 N Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Bring your Boat! This annual townhome rental is directly on the wide intracoastal waterway and includes a boat slip for up to a 33 foot vessel. Beautiful water views from first and second floors! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus laundry upstairs. Both bedrooms have huge walk-in closets and roomy balconies. First floor has half bath, living room, dining area and huge pantry closet. Partially covered outdoor patio just steps to community pool, kayak area and the docks. Two parking spaces included, one is covered. 1,708 square feet under air, accordion hurricane shutters for your peace of mind.