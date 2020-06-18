All apartments in Lantana
322 N Lake Drive
322 N Lake Drive

322 North Lake Drive · (561) 797-8377
Location

322 North Lake Drive, Lantana, FL 33462
East Ocean Avenue

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1708 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
Bring your Boat! This annual townhome rental is directly on the wide intracoastal waterway and includes a boat slip for up to a 33 foot vessel. Beautiful water views from first and second floors! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus laundry upstairs. Both bedrooms have huge walk-in closets and roomy balconies. First floor has half bath, living room, dining area and huge pantry closet. Partially covered outdoor patio just steps to community pool, kayak area and the docks. Two parking spaces included, one is covered. 1,708 square feet under air, accordion hurricane shutters for your peace of mind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 N Lake Drive have any available units?
322 N Lake Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 N Lake Drive have?
Some of 322 N Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 N Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
322 N Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 N Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 322 N Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 322 N Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 322 N Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 322 N Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 N Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 N Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 322 N Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 322 N Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 322 N Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 322 N Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 N Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 N Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 N Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
