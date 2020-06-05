301 Croton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully updated 1 bedroom condo with Intracoastal water views offers white shaker style cabinetry and gorgeous light granite countertops, newer appliances, laminate floors in main living and the spacious master bedroom. In-unit washer and dryer, NO POPCORN ceiling and nice little touches that include comfort height vanity, modern color scheme, USB port outlets and more. Conveniently located near shops, landmark restaurants and yes, the beach (quick 6-minute car ride)! ...Or relax by the Intracoastal-front community pool and take in the water views and breeze. All ages welcome, 1 assigned parking + guest spots.