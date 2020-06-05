All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 301 Croton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, FL
/
301 Croton Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:40 PM

301 Croton Avenue

301 Croton Avenue · (561) 543-5046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lantana
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

301 Croton Avenue, Lantana, FL 33462
East Ocean Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom condo with Intracoastal water views offers white shaker style cabinetry and gorgeous light granite countertops, newer appliances, laminate floors in main living and the spacious master bedroom. In-unit washer and dryer, NO POPCORN ceiling and nice little touches that include comfort height vanity, modern color scheme, USB port outlets and more. Conveniently located near shops, landmark restaurants and yes, the beach (quick 6-minute car ride)! ...Or relax by the Intracoastal-front community pool and take in the water views and breeze. All ages welcome, 1 assigned parking + guest spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Croton Avenue have any available units?
301 Croton Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Croton Avenue have?
Some of 301 Croton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Croton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
301 Croton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Croton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 301 Croton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 301 Croton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 301 Croton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 301 Croton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Croton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Croton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 301 Croton Avenue has a pool.
Does 301 Croton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 301 Croton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Croton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Croton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Croton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Croton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 301 Croton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd
Lantana, FL 33462
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way
Lantana, FL 33462
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy
Lantana, FL 33462

Similar Pages

Lantana 1 BedroomsLantana 2 Bedrooms
Lantana Apartments with GymLantana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lantana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Bay Village, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FL
Lake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLBal Harbour, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Central Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity