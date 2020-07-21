Large 3/2 brick home with exterior trim freshly painted.Newer carpet. Separate formal dining room and eat-in Kitchen. Den with fireplace. Newer a/c system. This home is in great neighborhood with A rated schools down the street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2375 KIRKWALL ST have any available units?
2375 KIRKWALL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 2375 KIRKWALL ST have?
Some of 2375 KIRKWALL ST's amenities include air conditioning, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2375 KIRKWALL ST currently offering any rent specials?
2375 KIRKWALL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.