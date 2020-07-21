All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

2375 KIRKWALL ST

2375 Kirkwall Street · No Longer Available
Location

2375 Kirkwall Street, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 3/2 brick home with exterior trim freshly painted.Newer carpet. Separate formal dining room and eat-in Kitchen. Den with fireplace. Newer a/c system. This home is in great neighborhood with A rated schools down the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2375 KIRKWALL ST have any available units?
2375 KIRKWALL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 2375 KIRKWALL ST have?
Some of 2375 KIRKWALL ST's amenities include air conditioning, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2375 KIRKWALL ST currently offering any rent specials?
2375 KIRKWALL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2375 KIRKWALL ST pet-friendly?
No, 2375 KIRKWALL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 2375 KIRKWALL ST offer parking?
No, 2375 KIRKWALL ST does not offer parking.
Does 2375 KIRKWALL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2375 KIRKWALL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2375 KIRKWALL ST have a pool?
No, 2375 KIRKWALL ST does not have a pool.
Does 2375 KIRKWALL ST have accessible units?
No, 2375 KIRKWALL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2375 KIRKWALL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2375 KIRKWALL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2375 KIRKWALL ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2375 KIRKWALL ST has units with air conditioning.
