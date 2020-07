Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cute rental has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The backyard is huge and totally fenced in, pet friendly. The home has new flooring and the interior has been newly painted. The home is centrally located only a couple minutes from downtown Lakeland as well we easy access to I4 and the Polk Parkway.