817 Rockingham Rd.

3/2 in Wedgewood Golf &Country Club - Calling all golfers, this is the perfect home for you! Located in Wedgewood Golf and Country Club neighborhood, this 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home has a stunning backyard view right on the golf course and water! The interior has been renovated and boasts new kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, new laminate floors throughout the open floor-plan! The master bathroom has a walk-in shower and a great garden tub! New carpet in bedrooms, Covered lanai, 2 car garage, easy access to I4.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Pets Allowed



