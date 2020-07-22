All apartments in Lakeland
817 Rockingham Rd.
817 Rockingham Rd.

817 Rockingham Road · No Longer Available
Location

817 Rockingham Road, Lakeland, FL 33809
Wedgewood Golf and Country Club

Amenities

granite counters
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3/2 in Wedgewood Golf &Country Club - Calling all golfers, this is the perfect home for you! Located in Wedgewood Golf and Country Club neighborhood, this 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home has a stunning backyard view right on the golf course and water! The interior has been renovated and boasts new kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, new laminate floors throughout the open floor-plan! The master bathroom has a walk-in shower and a great garden tub! New carpet in bedrooms, Covered lanai, 2 car garage, easy access to I4.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5327979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Rockingham Rd. have any available units?
817 Rockingham Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Rockingham Rd. have?
Some of 817 Rockingham Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Rockingham Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
817 Rockingham Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Rockingham Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 817 Rockingham Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 817 Rockingham Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 817 Rockingham Rd. offers parking.
Does 817 Rockingham Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Rockingham Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Rockingham Rd. have a pool?
No, 817 Rockingham Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 817 Rockingham Rd. have accessible units?
No, 817 Rockingham Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Rockingham Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Rockingham Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
