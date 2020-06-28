739 COLLEGE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Historic district 3 bedrooms 2 bath with a bonus room! Walking distance to Florida Southern, Lake Morton and Lake Hollingsworth. This home boasts freshly resurfaced original wood floors, formal living and dining room, large Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, fire place, fenced back yard, inside laundry room (washer and dryer included) spacious front porch as well as back deck. Home has small side deck as well. Move in ready home in one of Lakeland's best locations! (lawn and pest control included in rent)