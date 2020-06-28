All apartments in Lakeland
Lakeland, FL
739 COLLEGE AVENUE
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:11 AM

739 COLLEGE AVENUE

739 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

739 College Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801
Lake Morton Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Historic district 3 bedrooms 2 bath with a bonus room! Walking distance to Florida Southern, Lake Morton and Lake Hollingsworth. This home boasts freshly resurfaced original wood floors, formal living and dining room, large Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, fire place, fenced back yard, inside laundry room (washer and dryer included) spacious front porch as well as back deck. Home has small side deck as well. Move in ready home in one of Lakeland's best locations! (lawn and pest control included in rent)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 COLLEGE AVENUE have any available units?
739 COLLEGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 COLLEGE AVENUE have?
Some of 739 COLLEGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 COLLEGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
739 COLLEGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 COLLEGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 739 COLLEGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 739 COLLEGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 739 COLLEGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 739 COLLEGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 739 COLLEGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 COLLEGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 739 COLLEGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 739 COLLEGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 739 COLLEGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 739 COLLEGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 COLLEGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

