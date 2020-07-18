706 W 6TH STREET

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is conveniently located close to both Memorial Blvd and Florida Ave near transportation with plenty of food/shopping at your fingertips! As soon as you step in through the front entrance, you are in a true Florida Room. Open the windows and kick back and relax after a long day! Upon entering the home you can really see how much work was put into this house! New Laminate Planking throughout the main living areas/bedrooms. The greatest part of this house lies in the kitchen where you'll find gorgeous custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Floors have been redone to a wood look and also has a large pantry for additional space! The back of the house contains a laundry room that is big enough to accommodate any size washer and dryer and extra storage space if needed. Fenced in backyard with covered porch area. You are also able to access the back with your vehicle through a double gate.