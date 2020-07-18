All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 706 W 6TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
706 W 6TH STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

706 W 6TH STREET

706 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

706 West 6th Street, Lakeland, FL 33805
Paul A Diggs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is conveniently located close to both Memorial Blvd and Florida Ave near transportation with plenty of food/shopping at your fingertips! As soon as you step in through the front entrance, you are in a true Florida Room. Open the windows and kick back and relax after a long day! Upon entering the home you can really see how much work was put into this house! New Laminate Planking throughout the main living areas/bedrooms. The greatest part of this house lies in the kitchen where you'll find gorgeous custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Floors have been redone to a wood look and also has a large pantry for additional space! The back of the house contains a laundry room that is big enough to accommodate any size washer and dryer and extra storage space if needed. Fenced in backyard with covered porch area. You are also able to access the back with your vehicle through a double gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 W 6TH STREET have any available units?
706 W 6TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 W 6TH STREET have?
Some of 706 W 6TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 W 6TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
706 W 6TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 W 6TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 706 W 6TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 706 W 6TH STREET offer parking?
No, 706 W 6TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 706 W 6TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 W 6TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 W 6TH STREET have a pool?
No, 706 W 6TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 706 W 6TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 706 W 6TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 706 W 6TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 W 6TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymsLakeland Apartments with Pools
Lakeland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Lakeland

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus