Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD

5436 Quarry Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

5436 Quarry Rock Road, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful townhouse in gated community Cobblestone Landing with 2 BR/2.5BA plus bonus room/office. Located in North Lakeland minutes from I-4 for easy commuting to Tampa/Orlando. Downstairs you will find the spacious living room, separate dining room, beautiful kitchen, a half bath with laundry space and screened patio with additional storage closet. Located upstairs are the master bedroom/bath, guest bedroom and bath + office/ Rent includes use of the community pool and grounds maintenance. Sorry, no pets. HOA requires $200 deposit. Available December 1st. Call to schedule a Showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD have any available units?
5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD have?
Some of 5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD offer parking?
No, 5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD has a pool.
Does 5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD has units with dishwashers.

