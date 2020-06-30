5436 QUARRY ROCK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful townhouse in gated community Cobblestone Landing with 2 BR/2.5BA plus bonus room/office. Located in North Lakeland minutes from I-4 for easy commuting to Tampa/Orlando. Downstairs you will find the spacious living room, separate dining room, beautiful kitchen, a half bath with laundry space and screened patio with additional storage closet. Located upstairs are the master bedroom/bath, guest bedroom and bath + office/ Rent includes use of the community pool and grounds maintenance. Sorry, no pets. HOA requires $200 deposit. Available December 1st. Call to schedule a Showing.