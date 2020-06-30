5364 River Rock Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance pool air conditioning

3/2 in Cobblestone Landing! Available 10/1! - 3 bedroom 2 bath town home, wood laminate floors through out the home, formal dinning room, spacious living room,1/2 bath downstairs, washer and dryer included, corner unit, open kitchen with granite counter tops, gated community, community pool, great location, easy access to I4 30 minutes to Orlando.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5112197)