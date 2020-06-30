All apartments in Lakeland
5364 River Rock Rd
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

5364 River Rock Rd

5364 River Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

5364 River Rock Road, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
3/2 in Cobblestone Landing! Available 10/1! - 3 bedroom 2 bath town home, wood laminate floors through out the home, formal dinning room, spacious living room,1/2 bath downstairs, washer and dryer included, corner unit, open kitchen with granite counter tops, gated community, community pool, great location, easy access to I4 30 minutes to Orlando.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5112197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

