5364 River Rock Rd

Amenities
3/2 in Cobblestone Landing! Available 10/1! - 3 bedroom 2 bath town home, wood laminate floors through out the home, formal dinning room, spacious living room,1/2 bath downstairs, washer and dryer included, corner unit, open kitchen with granite counter tops, gated community, community pool, great location, easy access to I4 30 minutes to Orlando.
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee
If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5112197)