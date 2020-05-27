All apartments in Lakeland
4236 HARTRIDGE LANE
4236 HARTRIDGE LANE

4236 Hartridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4236 Hartridge Lane, Lakeland, FL 33813

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom located in South Lakeland. Brand new tile floors and interior paint. Maintenance free living at it's finest! Gated community with pool. Call for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE have any available units?
4236 HARTRIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE have?
Some of 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4236 HARTRIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE has a pool.
Does 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.

