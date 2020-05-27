Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
4236 HARTRIDGE LANE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4236 HARTRIDGE LANE
4236 Hartridge Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4236 Hartridge Lane, Lakeland, FL 33813
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom located in South Lakeland. Brand new tile floors and interior paint. Maintenance free living at it's finest! Gated community with pool. Call for showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE have any available units?
4236 HARTRIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE have?
Some of 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4236 HARTRIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeland
.
Does 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE has a pool.
Does 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4236 HARTRIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810
Similar Pages
Lakeland 1 Bedrooms
Lakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with Gym
Lakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Riverview, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Winter Park, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Maitland, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Four Corners
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
Rollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus