Lakeland, FL
4029 Sunset Lake Dr.
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

4029 Sunset Lake Dr.

4029 Sunset Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4029 Sunset Lake Drive, Lakeland, FL 33810
Terralargo

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
4029 Sunset Lake Dr. Available 06/01/19 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Terra Largo Community Home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2416 sq ft home in the gated Terra largo community. Cathedral ceilings, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, center island with breakfast bar, ceramic tile floors, formal dining room, 3 way split plan, large master suite with spa like master bath, large step in shower, double vanity sinks, spacious lanai, fenced yard, 3 car garage, community boasts resort like community pool, fitness center and playground, great location with easy access to I4 (45 minutes to Orlando or Tampa)

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package:
$35 monthly Tenant benefit package includes the following services
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3946990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 Sunset Lake Dr. have any available units?
4029 Sunset Lake Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4029 Sunset Lake Dr. have?
Some of 4029 Sunset Lake Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 Sunset Lake Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4029 Sunset Lake Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 Sunset Lake Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4029 Sunset Lake Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4029 Sunset Lake Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4029 Sunset Lake Dr. offers parking.
Does 4029 Sunset Lake Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4029 Sunset Lake Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 Sunset Lake Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4029 Sunset Lake Dr. has a pool.
Does 4029 Sunset Lake Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4029 Sunset Lake Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 Sunset Lake Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4029 Sunset Lake Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
