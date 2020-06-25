Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub pet friendly

4029 Sunset Lake Dr. Available 06/01/19 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Terra Largo Community Home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2416 sq ft home in the gated Terra largo community. Cathedral ceilings, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, center island with breakfast bar, ceramic tile floors, formal dining room, 3 way split plan, large master suite with spa like master bath, large step in shower, double vanity sinks, spacious lanai, fenced yard, 3 car garage, community boasts resort like community pool, fitness center and playground, great location with easy access to I4 (45 minutes to Orlando or Tampa)



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package:

$35 monthly Tenant benefit package includes the following services

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3946990)