Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:57 PM

3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE

3812 Hampstead Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3812 Hampstead Lane, Lakeland, FL 33810
Hampton Hills South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
North Lakeland Hampton Hills Town home. Beautifully updated Three bedroom, Two & Half Bath. Spacious Kitchen with solid surface tops including a large island. Updated cabinets plus a up graded new Appliance package. Welcome to your large living room and dining area with sliding glass doors opening to the outside patio. First floor offers a half bath for quests. Ceramic tile in all the wet areas and carpet in all main living areas. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. The Master bedroom features a walk-in closet, impressive private master bath featuring a double vanity & a walk in shower with sliding doors and a built-in seat. Two other Bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom with double vanities, separate Tub with shower. Upstairs Laundry closet with brand new washer and dryer. Over sized single car garage. Community Pool and Grounds care are included. Great North Lakeland location close to the Lakeland Sq. Mall, Movie theater and various restaurants and shopping. Sorry absolutely No pets and No smoking or vaping inside of the home. Call today for your private viewing. $1595.00 per month plus 1595.00 security deposit. Application fee is $65.00 per adult. All sizes are Approx.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE have any available units?
3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE have?
Some of 3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE offers parking.
Does 3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE has a pool.
Does 3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE have accessible units?
No, 3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE has units with dishwashers.

