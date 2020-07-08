3812 HAMPSTEAD LANE

Amenities

North Lakeland Hampton Hills Town home. Beautifully updated Three bedroom, Two & Half Bath. Spacious Kitchen with solid surface tops including a large island. Updated cabinets plus a up graded new Appliance package. Welcome to your large living room and dining area with sliding glass doors opening to the outside patio. First floor offers a half bath for quests. Ceramic tile in all the wet areas and carpet in all main living areas. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. The Master bedroom features a walk-in closet, impressive private master bath featuring a double vanity & a walk in shower with sliding doors and a built-in seat. Two other Bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom with double vanities, separate Tub with shower. Upstairs Laundry closet with brand new washer and dryer. Over sized single car garage. Community Pool and Grounds care are included. Great North Lakeland location close to the Lakeland Sq. Mall, Movie theater and various restaurants and shopping. Sorry absolutely No pets and No smoking or vaping inside of the home. Call today for your private viewing. $1595.00 per month plus 1595.00 security deposit. Application fee is $65.00 per adult. All sizes are Approx.