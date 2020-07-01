3639 Madbury Circle

Amenities
3/2 in Great N. Lakeland Location - This lovely home is in great condition and is ready for a new tenant. The home features a large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, tile floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The living are is very spacious and features beautiful wood look tile. The home has a screened lanai that overlooks the large back yard.
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee
If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau
No Pets Allowed
