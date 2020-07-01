All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 3639 Madbury Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
3639 Madbury Circle
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3639 Madbury Circle

3639 Madbury Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3639 Madbury Circle, Lakeland, FL 33810
Hampton Hills South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
3/2 in Great N. Lakeland Location - This lovely home is in great condition and is ready for a new tenant. The home features a large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, tile floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The living are is very spacious and features beautiful wood look tile. The home has a screened lanai that overlooks the large back yard.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4360782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3639 Madbury Circle have any available units?
3639 Madbury Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3639 Madbury Circle have?
Some of 3639 Madbury Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3639 Madbury Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3639 Madbury Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3639 Madbury Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3639 Madbury Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 3639 Madbury Circle offer parking?
No, 3639 Madbury Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3639 Madbury Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3639 Madbury Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3639 Madbury Circle have a pool?
No, 3639 Madbury Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3639 Madbury Circle have accessible units?
No, 3639 Madbury Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3639 Madbury Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3639 Madbury Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus