3639 Madbury Circle

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

3/2 in Great N. Lakeland Location - This lovely home is in great condition and is ready for a new tenant. The home features a large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, tile floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The living are is very spacious and features beautiful wood look tile. The home has a screened lanai that overlooks the large back yard.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Pets Allowed



