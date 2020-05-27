3421 Waterlute Way

Amenities
You'll love this charming home in the sought after Carillon Lakes Community. Gorgeous preserve views are seen from most areas of this lovely 3 bedroom and 2 bath home featuring a large open floor plan and plantation shutters. Located in 24-hour guard gated Carillon Lakes, The large open Living Room/Dining Room is multi-functional and offers plenty of space for relaxing. The Master Bedroom is large and open, featuring a large walk-in closet. The kitchen features a gas range and plenty of counter space for prep work. Nice 2 car garage for parking.
The location is convenient to the Polk Parkway, Publix Corp Headquarters, Lakeside Village and a short drive to the interstate. Waterfront and recreation building with rooms to rent for parties and events, tennis courts, community swimming pool & hot tub, walking and biking trails, fitness center, basketball courts, playground, lakes for fishing & much more! Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.
