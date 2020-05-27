All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

3421 Waterlute Way

3421 Waterlute Way · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Waterlute Way, Lakeland, FL 33811
Carillon Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful House for rent in Lakeland - Property Id: 106974

You'll love this charming home in the sought after Carillon Lakes Community. Gorgeous preserve views are seen from most areas of this lovely 3 bedroom and 2 bath home featuring a large open floor plan and plantation shutters. Located in 24-hour guard gated Carillon Lakes, The large open Living Room/Dining Room is multi-functional and offers plenty of space for relaxing. The Master Bedroom is large and open, featuring a large walk-in closet. The kitchen features a gas range and plenty of counter space for prep work. Nice 2 car garage for parking.
The location is convenient to the Polk Parkway, Publix Corp Headquarters, Lakeside Village and a short drive to the interstate. Waterfront and recreation building with rooms to rent for parties and events, tennis courts, community swimming pool & hot tub, walking and biking trails, fitness center, basketball courts, playground, lakes for fishing & much more! Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106974
Property Id 106974

(RLNE5774171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

