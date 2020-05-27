3421 Waterlute Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful House for rent in Lakeland - Property Id: 106974



You'll love this charming home in the sought after Carillon Lakes Community. Gorgeous preserve views are seen from most areas of this lovely 3 bedroom and 2 bath home featuring a large open floor plan and plantation shutters. Located in 24-hour guard gated Carillon Lakes, The large open Living Room/Dining Room is multi-functional and offers plenty of space for relaxing. The Master Bedroom is large and open, featuring a large walk-in closet. The kitchen features a gas range and plenty of counter space for prep work. Nice 2 car garage for parking.

The location is convenient to the Polk Parkway, Publix Corp Headquarters, Lakeside Village and a short drive to the interstate. Waterfront and recreation building with rooms to rent for parties and events, tennis courts, community swimming pool & hot tub, walking and biking trails, fitness center, basketball courts, playground, lakes for fishing & much more! Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.

