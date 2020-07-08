3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Charming unfurnished 2bed/2bath plus a Den/Office! Located in the beautiful Highland Fairways - an active, gated age restricted community. This home is well kept! Real wood floors in the living, dining & hallway! The Great room features vaulted ceilings and a dining area right off the kitchen. The kitchen offers updated Stainless appliances & a breakfast bar. Glass sliders open to the rear window enclosed lanai that is the perfect relaxing area overlooking the backyard. You will enjoy full use of the Clubhouse, amenities, pool, tennis, billiards and so much more! If you are inclined, you can sharpen your golf game on the private golf course (fees apply). You'll enjoy the carefree lifestyle in this home and community- lawn care is included! Shown by appointment only. Small pets will be considered.