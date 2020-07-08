All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W

3230 Prairie Dunes Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

3230 Prairie Dunes Circle North, Lakeland, FL 33810
Highland Fairways

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Charming unfurnished 2bed/2bath plus a Den/Office! Located in the beautiful Highland Fairways - an active, gated age restricted community. This home is well kept! Real wood floors in the living, dining & hallway! The Great room features vaulted ceilings and a dining area right off the kitchen. The kitchen offers updated Stainless appliances & a breakfast bar. Glass sliders open to the rear window enclosed lanai that is the perfect relaxing area overlooking the backyard. You will enjoy full use of the Clubhouse, amenities, pool, tennis, billiards and so much more! If you are inclined, you can sharpen your golf game on the private golf course (fees apply). You'll enjoy the carefree lifestyle in this home and community- lawn care is included! Shown by appointment only. Small pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W have any available units?
3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W have?
Some of 3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W currently offering any rent specials?
3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W is pet friendly.
Does 3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W offer parking?
No, 3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W does not offer parking.
Does 3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W have a pool?
Yes, 3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W has a pool.
Does 3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W have accessible units?
No, 3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3230 Prairie Dunes Cir W has units with dishwashers.
