3139 Bellflower Way

3 Bedroom Single Family Home - Carillon Lakes Community - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Split plan home is located in the beautiful Guarded/Gated community of Carillon Lakes in south Lakeland. Convenient to the Polk Parkway for quick access to both Tampa & Orlando. Home features 1,864 sq. ft. living area (MOL), new flooring throughout, master bath w/dual vanity, garden tub & large walk-in shower, inside laundry/utility room, over-sized garage. Spectrum cable/internet pkg. included. HOA restricted community. Sorry, but NO PETS.



