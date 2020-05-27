2322 SEBAGO DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Lakefront 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home in Bridgewater! This spacious one-story home features 2347 square feet of living space with high ceilings and a triple-split bedroom plan. The large open kitchen boasts beautiful wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, high end stainless appliances, bar seating, and large walk in pantry. Over-sized master suite with a gorgeous lake view. Master bath has large walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Other features include an inside laundry room, 3 car garage with over 600 sqft, and a covered patio as well as large pavered patio overlooking the peaceful backyard with lake view and no neighbors beyond the lake. Bridgewater offers many neighborhood amenities including resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, walking trails, fishing pier and more! Convenient to I-4, Tampa, Orlando, and the new Lakeland Polytechnic University campus. Sorry, no pets.